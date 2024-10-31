Kaden Elliss News: Past knee injury

Elliss (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

A knee injury limited Elliss' practice participation Wednesday, but the 2019 seventh-round pick was able to practice without restrictions Thursday. Barring any setbacks, Elliss should be able to suit up against the Cowboys on Sunday. Elliss has logged 65 combined tackles through the first eight games of the regular season, which is most on the Falcons and 14th-most in the NFL.