Kaden Elliss News: Recovers fumble vs. Tampa Bay

Elliss registered seven tackles (four solo) and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Elliss was the second-leading tackler for the Falcons on Thursday behind Jessie Bates (eight). Elliss jumped on a fumble caused by Bates, who punched the ball out of Bucky Irving's hands late in the fourth quarter. Elliss has played every defensive snap so far this year, and he's accrued 40 tackles (24 solo) and one fumble recovery through the first five games of the regular season.