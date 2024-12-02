Kaden Elliss News: Secures sack in loss

Elliss recorded five total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Elliss was able to get to quarterback Justin Herbert for his first sack since Week 9 in the loss. The linebacker did see his streak of five straight games with double-digit tackles come to an end though. Elliss has now produced 103 total tackles (60 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while registering two passes defensed and a fumble recovery over 12 games in 2024.