Kaden Wetjen Injury: DNP on Saturday
Wetjen (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Alan Saunders of steelersnow.com reports.
The rookie fourth-rounder likely suffered an injury in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Packers. Wetjen had a massive preseason debut, catching two balls for 79 yards and a touchdown. It is unclear how severe the rookie's injury is, but if he cannot return to action soon, Max Hurleman may see more opportunities with the offense next Friday against the Jets.
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