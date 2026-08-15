Kaden Wetjen Injury: DNP on Saturday

Wetjen (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Alan Saunders of steelersnow.com reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder likely suffered an injury in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Packers. Wetjen had a massive preseason debut, catching two balls for 79 yards and a touchdown. It is unclear how severe the rookie's injury is, but if he cannot return to action soon, Max Hurleman may see more opportunities with the offense next Friday against the Jets.