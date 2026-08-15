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Kaden Wetjen Injury: DNP on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:21pm

Wetjen (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Alan Saunders of steelersnow.com reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder likely suffered an injury in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Packers. Wetjen had a massive preseason debut, catching two balls for 79 yards and a touchdown. It is unclear how severe the rookie's injury is, but if he cannot return to action soon, Max Hurleman may see more opportunities with the offense next Friday against the Jets.

Kaden Wetjen
Pittsburgh Steelers
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