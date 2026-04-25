Kaden Wetjen News: Picked by Pittsburgh

The Steelers selected Wetjen in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 121st overall.

Wetjen (5-foot-9, 193 pounds) will have his arrival in Pittsburgh's wide receiver corps overshadowed by rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard, which is reasonable given the former's undersized frame and lack of top-end speed (4.47 40-yard dash). While Wetjen could provide competition for depth wideouts Ben Skowronek and A.T. Perry this offseason, his best odds of contributing as a rookie will be in the return game, as he led the FBS with an average of 26.8 yards per punt return in his 2025 season at Iowa, returning three punts (as well as one kickoff) for a touchdown. It will be a surprise if Wetjen doesn't challenge Donte Kent (ankle) for the top punt returner gig immediately.