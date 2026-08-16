Kaden Wetjen News: Returns to practice
Wetjen (undisclosed) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
Wetjen missed Saturday's session with an undisclosed issue. The projected kick and punt returner seems to have quickly recovered from whatever injury he sustained during Thursday's preseason opener against the Packers. Wetjen caught both of his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while also returning three kicks for 61 yards during Thursday's contest. The wide receiver also returned two punts for 10 yards. The fourth-round rookie's versatility and production could be a catalyst that quickly moves him up the depth chart in the coming weeks.
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