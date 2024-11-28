Kader Kohou Injury: Getting concussion check
Kohou (head/back) is questionable to return Thursday against the Packers.
Kohou has been deemed questionable to return Thursday with a back injury but is also being evaluated for a concussion. The 26-year-old has 29 tackles (23 solo) in nine games this season, and if he can't return, then Storm Duck or Siran Neal could be options to take his place in the defensive scheme.
