Kader Kohou headshot

Kader Kohou Injury: Getting concussion check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 6:33pm

Kohou (head/back) is questionable to return Thursday against the Packers.

Kohou has been deemed questionable to return Thursday with a back injury but is also being evaluated for a concussion. The 26-year-old has 29 tackles (23 solo) in nine games this season, and if he can't return, then Storm Duck or Siran Neal could be options to take his place in the defensive scheme.

Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins
