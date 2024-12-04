Fantasy Football
Kader Kohou Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Kohou (back) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's injury report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohour suffered a back injury during the Dolphins' Week 13 loss to the Packers this past Thursday. He'll have two more opportunities this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday's AFC East clash against the Jets. Storm Duck would be the top candidate to fill in at slot corner Sunday should Kohour be unable to play.

