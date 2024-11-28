Kader Kohou Injury: No concussion, but still has back injury

Kohou cleared his concussion evaluation but remains questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Packers due to a back injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou was evaluated for a concussion after exiting Thursday's contest in the first quarter, and while he was cleared on the sidelines, it's unclear if he'll return to the game. Storm Duck or Siran Neal could be options to take his place in the defensive scheme if Kohou is unable to return.