Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kader Kohou headshot

Kader Kohou Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:06pm

Kohou (back) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Kohou has been limited in practice all week due to a back injury he suffered during Miami's Week 13 loss to Green Bay. If he's unable to play in Sunday's AFC East clash, Storm Duck would likely fill in at slot corner alongside outside corners Kendall Fuller and Jalen Ramsey.

Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now