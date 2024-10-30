Kader Kohou Injury: Still nursing neck issue

Kohou (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou didn't play in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals after likely sustaining a neck injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. He'll likely need to practice in a limited capacity either Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 9, when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo.