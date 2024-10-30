Fantasy Football
Kader Kohou headshot

Kader Kohou Injury: Still nursing neck issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Kohou (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou didn't play in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals after likely sustaining a neck injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he could be in jeopardy of missing even more time. He'll likely need to practice in a limited capacity either Thursday or Friday in order to play in Week 9, when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo.

Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
