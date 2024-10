Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Kohou (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel repots.

Kohou, Miami's top nickel cornerback, will be forced to miss his first game of the season due to a neck injury. Nik Needham will be a candidate to fill in for Kohou versus the Cardinals on Sunday, and as long as the starting slot corner remains sidelined.