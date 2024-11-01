Kader Kohou Injury: Won't play Sunday

Kohou (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou is now in line to miss his second consecutive game Sunday after likely sustaining a neck injury in Miami's Week 7 loss to the Colts. Cam Smith and Siran Neal are expected to continue seeing increased snaps with Miami's first-team defense until Kohou can return to the field.