Kader Kohou News: Deemed fully cleared from injury
Kohou's agents deemed him fully cleared medically Monday from the partially torn ACL he suffered late last July, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kohou missed all of last season due to the injury, which took place during training camp. Prior to getting hurt, Kohou was slated to work as the Dolphins' starting slot cornerback. He's now set to be an unrestricted free agent, so being declared fully healthy should boost his appeal to teams interested in his services.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kader Kohou See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips58 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips64 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips71 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kader Kohou See More