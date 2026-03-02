Kader Kohou News: Deemed fully cleared from injury

Kohou's agents deemed him fully cleared medically Monday from the partially torn ACL he suffered late last July, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kohou missed all of last season due to the injury, which took place during training camp. Prior to getting hurt, Kohou was slated to work as the Dolphins' starting slot cornerback. He's now set to be an unrestricted free agent, so being declared fully healthy should boost his appeal to teams interested in his services.