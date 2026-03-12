Kader Kohou headshot

Kader Kohou News: Inks deal with Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Chiefs signed Kohou on Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Kohou missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign after suffering a partially torn ACL during training camp last summer. He was medically cleared for all football activities earlier this month and should have a relatively normal offseason. The Chiefs badly needed the cornerback help after losing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams this week.

Kader Kohou
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kader Kohou See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kader Kohou See More
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
68 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
74 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
75 days ago
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
81 days ago
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Game Preview: Patriots-Ravens Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
81 days ago