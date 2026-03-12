Kader Kohou News: Inks deal with Kansas City
The Chiefs signed Kohou on Thursday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Kohou missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign after suffering a partially torn ACL during training camp last summer. He was medically cleared for all football activities earlier this month and should have a relatively normal offseason. The Chiefs badly needed the cornerback help after losing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams this week.
