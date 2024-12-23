Kader Kohou News: Nabs second INT of 2024

Kohou had one solo tackle and an interception during the Dolphins' 29-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Kohou grabbed his second interception of the regular season Sunday when he picked off a Brock Purdy pass intended for Jauan Jennings late in the fourth quarter, which lead to a 50-yard rushing touchdown run De'Von Achane three plays later. Kohou is up to 36 tackles (27 solo), seven pass defenses (two interceptions), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 13 regular-season games.