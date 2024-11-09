Kader Kohou News: Returning from two-game absence

Kohou (neck) was listed as a full practice participant on Saturday's injury report and does not carry an injury designation into Monday's game against the Rams, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Kohou has been sidelined for the Dolphins' last two regular-season games due to a neck injury. He was limited in practice to open the week, but he was a full participant Saturday and will suit up Monday barring any setbacks.