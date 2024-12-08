Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kader Kohou headshot

Kader Kohou News: Suiting up for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Kohou (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Kohou injured his back during the Dolphins' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Packers, which limited him in practice all week. However, he's progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Sunday. Kohou has tallied 29 tackles (23 solo), five pass defenses (including one interception) and one fumble recovery over 10 regular-season games.

Kader Kohou
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now