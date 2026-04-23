Kadyn Proctor headshot

Kadyn Proctor News: Selected by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

The Dolphins selected Proctor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 12th overall.

Proctor (6-foot-7, 352 pounds) is a massive offensive lineman who played left tackle at Alabama, though it remains to be seen just how well his game translates to the tackle spot in the NFL. Gigantic as he is, Proctor's standout athleticism is immediately obvious on tape, and he corroborated that further with excellent Combine testing (5.22-second 40, 32.5-inch vertical). Proctor's weight is a bit high even if he otherwise carries it fairly well, and he lacks reach (33 and 3/8-inch arms) relative to blue-chip standards at tackle. That the Dolphins selected Proctor this high shows they envision him as a tackle specifically rather than a guard, and presumably at right tackle rather than left, where Patrick Paul was their most recent starter.

Kadyn Proctor
Miami Dolphins
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