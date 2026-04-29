Kadyn Proctor News: Will start out at left guard
General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Wednesday that Proctor will start his NFL career at the left guard position, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Sullivan said that Proctor will train at both tackle and guard, but to begin the season, 2025 second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea will go to right guard to make room for Proctor at left guard. He won't turn 21 until June, and despite his otherwise massive stature, his 33-inch arms are short by tackle standards, so it makes decent sense that Miami won't task him with protecting recent signing Malik Willis' blindside right off the bat.
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