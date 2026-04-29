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Kadyn Proctor News: Will start out at left guard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Wednesday that Proctor will start his NFL career at the left guard position, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Sullivan said that Proctor will train at both tackle and guard, but to begin the season, 2025 second-rounder Jonah Savaiinaea will go to right guard to make room for Proctor at left guard. He won't turn 21 until June, and despite his otherwise massive stature, his 33-inch arms are short by tackle standards, so it makes decent sense that Miami won't task him with protecting recent signing Malik Willis' blindside right off the bat.

Kadyn Proctor
Miami Dolphins
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