Kaelon Black headshot

Kaelon Black Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Black (thigh) is back in uniform for Tuesday's practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic

This is significant for the rookie as Black had been sidelined since the first week of camp due to an adductor injury. Black is jockeying for position in the 49ers' backfield behind Christian McCaffrey and has to make up for lost time. Any ability to show some flash over the remainder of the preseason would help Black's case for playing time vs. Jordan James.

Kaelon Black
San Francisco 49ers
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