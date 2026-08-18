Kaelon Black Injury: Returns to practice
Black (thigh) is back in uniform for Tuesday's practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic
This is significant for the rookie as Black had been sidelined since the first week of camp due to an adductor injury. Black is jockeying for position in the 49ers' backfield behind Christian McCaffrey and has to make up for lost time. Any ability to show some flash over the remainder of the preseason would help Black's case for playing time vs. Jordan James.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelon Black See More
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1Yesterday
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: NFL Preseason Week 1 Fantasy RecapYesterday
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)3 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP4 days ago
-
Guillotine, Chopped and Knockout Leagues
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination4 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kaelon Black See More