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Kaelon Black News: In RB2 mix behind CMC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Black is set to compete with recent draft picks Jordan James and Isaac Guerendo for backup touches behind Christian McCaffrey, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Black was viewed by many as a reach in the third round, though 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan defended the pick by saying the team viewed Black as the second-best running back in the 2026 draft class behind third overall pick Jeremiyah Love. San Francisco hasn't had much success drafting running backs in recent years and has yet to get much production out of James (a 2025 fifth-round pick) or Guerendo (a 2024 fourth-round pick). McCaffrey should remain the team's undisputed lead back while healthy.

Kaelon Black
San Francisco 49ers
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