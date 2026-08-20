Kaelon Black headshot

Kaelon Black News: Logs eight carries in preseason win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 20, 2026 at 11:26pm

Black rushed eight times for 33 yards and wasn't targeted in the 49ers' 41-17 preseason win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

The rookie third-round pick operated as the starting running back with Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) inactive, and Black immediately recorded a five-yard gain on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage. The Indiana product also had eight- and nine-yard runs on San Francisco' second possession as he continued to make a strong case for the No. 2 job to open the regular season. Black saw backfield mate Sincere McCormick put together an impressive 6-53-1 line on the ground Thursday as well, but the former likely has the inside track to serve as McCaffrey's primary backup in a backfield where Jordan James (ribs) and Isaac Guerendo (PUP-pectoral) are also vying for roles.

Kaelon Black
San Francisco 49ers
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