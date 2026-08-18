Kaelon Black headshot

Kaelon Black News: Shines in return to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Black (thigh) looked like himself at Tuesday's practice, Grant Cohn of SI.com reports.

Black has been sidelined since Aug. 3 due to an adductor injury, but his return to the practice field Tuesday was a welcome sight for an RB room that currently is without Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed), Jordan James (ribs) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral, active/PUP). Black, a rookie third-round pick, now is the top healthiest player at the position ahead of Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Zamir White on the 49ers roster.

Kaelon Black
San Francisco 49ers
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