Kaelon Black News: Shines in return to practice
Black (thigh) looked like himself at Tuesday's practice, Grant Cohn of SI.com reports.
Black has been sidelined since Aug. 3 due to an adductor injury, but his return to the practice field Tuesday was a welcome sight for an RB room that currently is without Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed), Jordan James (ribs) and Isaac Guerendo (pectoral, active/PUP). Black, a rookie third-round pick, now is the top healthiest player at the position ahead of Patrick Taylor, Sincere McCormick and Zamir White on the 49ers roster.
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