Kaevon Merriweather headshot

Kaevon Merriweather Injury: Questionable to return Sunday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Merriweather (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The safety made two solo tackles before exiting. Merriweather has seen extended snaps in recent weeks in place of injured starter Antoine Winfield (knee). If he can't return Sunday night, Christian Izien is Tampa Bay's only extra safety left.

Kaevon Merriweather
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
