Kaevon Merriweather News: Career-high tackle total Sunday
Merriweather recorded seven tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.
With regular starter Mike Edwards (hamstring) out, Merriweather played a season-high 53 of Tampa Bay's 64 defensive snaps in Week 14, and he ended up tying for the team lead in total tackles. 2021 All-Pro Antoine Winfield also suffered a serious knee injury Sunday, meaning Merriweather will probably see an expanded role during the Buccaneers' next couple games.
