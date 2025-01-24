Fantasy Football
Kaevon Merriweather News: Modest numbers in '24 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Merriweather posted 17 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year safety's 244 snaps on defense were 95 more than he logged during his rookie 2023 campaign, and he also maintained a robust role on special-teams coverage and return units. Merriweather took on a bigger role down the stretch after he was brought back following his mid-November release, posting a career-best seven tackles across 53 snaps in Week 14 against the Raiders and also playing 63 snaps against the Saints in Week 18 while posting three tackles and a pass defensed. Merriweather is an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, meaning the Buccaneers will retain control as long as they make him a qualifying offer.

Kaevon Merriweather
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
