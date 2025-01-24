Kaevon Merriweather News: Modest numbers in '24 season

Merriweather posted 17 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games in 2024.

The second-year safety's 244 snaps on defense were 95 more than he logged during his rookie 2023 campaign, and he also maintained a robust role on special-teams coverage and return units. Merriweather took on a bigger role down the stretch after he was brought back following his mid-November release, posting a career-best seven tackles across 53 snaps in Week 14 against the Raiders and also playing 63 snaps against the Saints in Week 18 while posting three tackles and a pass defensed. Merriweather is an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason, meaning the Buccaneers will retain control as long as they make him a qualifying offer.