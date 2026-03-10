Kai Kroeger headshot

Kai Kroeger News: Traded to Texans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2026 at 6:26pm

The Saints are expected to trade Kroeger and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kroeger's services were no longer required in New Orleans, as the team is slated to sign Ryan Wright to a four-year contract. Kroeger will seemingly handle punting and holding duties for the Texans during the 2026 campaign.

Kai Kroeger
Houston Texans
