Kai Kroeger News: Traded to Texans

The Saints are expected to trade Kroeger and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick, NewOrleans.Football reports.

Kroeger's services were no longer required in New Orleans, as the team is slated to sign Ryan Wright to a four-year contract. Kroeger will seemingly handle punting and holding duties for the Texans during the 2026 campaign.