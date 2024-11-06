Kaiir Elam Injury: Limited Wednesday
Elam (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The 2022 first-round pick from Florida played a season-high 57 defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles in the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins. However, it appears he picked up a shoulder injury in the process. Elam's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in Sunday's matchup against the Colts.
