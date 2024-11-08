Fantasy Football
Kaiir Elam headshot

Kaiir Elam News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 12:09pm

Elam (shoulder) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Elam opened the Bills' week of practice with back-to-back limited sessions; however, he upgraded to full practice Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his shoulder issue in time for Sunday's matchup. Now that the Florida product is back at full health, he's to serve as one of Buffalo's top rotational cornerbacks in Week 10.

Kaiir Elam
Buffalo Bills
