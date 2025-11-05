Fairbairn went 5-for-6 on field-goal attempts during Houston's 18-15 loss to Denver in Week 9, scoring all of the Texans' points, but he sustained a quadriceps injury in the process. If Fairbairn is indeed unable to play Sunday, Matthew Wright will be elevated from the practice squad and handle kicking duties versus Jacksonville. C.J. Stroud (concussion) has already been ruled out for Week 10, and with Davis Mills under center Houston's offense could struggle to manufacture scoring opportunities.