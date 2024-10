Fairbairn converted two of three field goals and all five extra-point kicks in Sunday's 41-21 win over New England in Week 6.

Fairbairn drilled field goals from 39 and 46 yards but was wide right from 40 yards out on his first try of the day in the second quarter. It was the second straight week with 11 points for Fairbairn, who has four double-digit efforts through six games in 2024. He currently ranks fifth among kickers with 53 points.