Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Another perfect week

Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-12 win over Miami in Week 15.

Fairbairn drilled one from 44 yards on Houston's first possession then was successful from 23 yards just before halftime. Since missing a short field-goal try that contributed to a loss in Week 12, Fairbairn made all five FGA and four XPA over the last two games.