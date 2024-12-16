Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ka'imi Fairbairn headshot

Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Another perfect week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 20-12 win over Miami in Week 15.

Fairbairn drilled one from 44 yards on Houston's first possession then was successful from 23 yards just before halftime. Since missing a short field-goal try that contributed to a loss in Week 12, Fairbairn made all five FGA and four XPA over the last two games.

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now