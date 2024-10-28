Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Another productive week

Fairbairn converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts in Week 8.

Rinse and repeat for Fairbairn, who recorded double-digit scoring for a fourth straight week and the sixth time in eight contests. The Texans had issues finishing drives in the red zone and settled for field goals on three of them. Fairbairn is averaging 9.3 points per game and successful on an impressive nine of 10 kicks from the 50 and beyond.