Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Ka'imi Fairbairn headshot

Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Back on form

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts and two of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13.

One week after missing a field goal that cost the Texans, Fairbairn was back to his normal self. He twice bailed out the offense, which scored one touchdown in three red-zone trips. Fairbairn also added another one from long distance, a 53-yarder early in the second quarter to open the game's scoring. He ranks second in the league among kickers with 122 points behind the Steelers' Chris Boswell (128).

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now