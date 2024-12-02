Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Back on form
Fairbairn converted three of three field-goal attempts and two of two extra-point kicks in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13.
One week after missing a field goal that cost the Texans, Fairbairn was back to his normal self. He twice bailed out the offense, which scored one touchdown in three red-zone trips. Fairbairn also added another one from long distance, a 53-yarder early in the second quarter to open the game's scoring. He ranks second in the league among kickers with 122 points behind the Steelers' Chris Boswell (128).
