Ka'imi Fairbairn

Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Costly miss in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 6:32am

Fairbairn converted two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.

Fairbairn set an NFL record for most field goals from 50 yards and beyond when he drilled a 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter, the 12th make from long distance. However, all anyone will remember was his miss, a chip shot he hooked from 28 yards later in the same quarter. If successful, the kick would have tied the game and not left the Texans in a vulnerable spot. It was his second miss from between 20 and 29 yards in the last four weeks.

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans
