Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Costly miss in loss
Fairbairn converted two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Sunday's 32-27 loss to Tennessee in Week 12.
Fairbairn set an NFL record for most field goals from 50 yards and beyond when he drilled a 54-yarder early in the fourth quarter, the 12th make from long distance. However, all anyone will remember was his miss, a chip shot he hooked from 28 yards later in the same quarter. If successful, the kick would have tied the game and not left the Texans in a vulnerable spot. It was his second miss from between 20 and 29 yards in the last four weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now