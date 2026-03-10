Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Extended by Houston
Fairbairn and the Texans have agreed on a two-year deal for the kicker, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The contract is a two-year, $13 million extension, which makes Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The 32-year-old made NFL history during the 2025 season by tying David Akers' 2011 record for most field goals in a single season with 44. This extension will likely provide continuity in special-teams production for the Texans as they chase a fourth consecutive playoff birth in the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ka'imi Fairbairn See More
-
General NFL Article
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues29 days ago
-
Weekly Rankings
Fantasy Football Rankings Divisional Round Week: Weekly Value Meter54 days ago
-
PrizePicks NFL
NFL Pick'Em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wild Card Weekend - Monday57 days ago
-
Monday Night DFS Breakdown
DFS Monday Night Football Breakdown: Steelers vs. Texans57 days ago
-
General NFL Article
2026 FFPC Playoff Challenge: Overview and Strategy61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ka'imi Fairbairn See More