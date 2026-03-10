Ka'imi Fairbairn headshot

Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Extended by Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Fairbairn and the Texans have agreed on a two-year deal for the kicker, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The contract is a two-year, $13 million extension, which makes Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. The 32-year-old made NFL history during the 2025 season by tying David Akers' 2011 record for most field goals in a single season with 44. This extension will likely provide continuity in special-teams production for the Texans as they chase a fourth consecutive playoff birth in the 2026 season.

