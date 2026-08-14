Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Idle against Bolts
Fairbairn did not play in the Texans' 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers on Thursday.
With Fairbairn on the sidelines, Chris Freeman served as the Texans' kicker Thursday and missed his lone field-goal attempt from 61 yards out. Freeman was then waived by Houston on Friday, leaving Fairbairn as the only kicker on the 90-man roster. Unless the Texans sign another kicker, Fairbairn figures to play in each of the Texans' last two preseason games, with the next taking place this Thursday at home against the Raiders.
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