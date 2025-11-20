Fairbairn made his return to action after missing two games with a right quadriceps injury, making field goals from 24 and 43 yards in the first half before later adding a 26-yard make in the third quarter. The kicker has now made multiple field goals in six straight contests that he's appeared in, tallying 12 total field-goal makes over his last three games. Fairbairn has gone 25-for-28 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making all 14 of his extra-point attempts over nine contests this season.