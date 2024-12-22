Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Misses extra point

Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point kicks in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs in Week 16.

Fairbairn pushed his extra-point miss wide right, which left Houston vulnerable, down 17-16 early in the third quarter. It was his first XP miss of the season and had the potential to impact the eventual outcome. However, the Chiefs won the time-possession battle the rest of the way and Houston's offense couldn't cash in on its lone red-zone appearance following Fairbairn's miss.