Ka'imi Fairbairn headshot

Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Misses extra point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 6:27am

Fairbairn converted both of his field-goal attempts and one of two extra-point kicks in Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs in Week 16.

Fairbairn pushed his extra-point miss wide right, which left Houston vulnerable, down 17-16 early in the third quarter. It was his first XP miss of the season and had the potential to impact the eventual outcome. However, the Chiefs won the time-possession battle the rest of the way and Houston's offense couldn't cash in on its lone red-zone appearance following Fairbairn's miss.

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans
