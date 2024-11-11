Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Rebounds in loss

Fairbairn connected on three of four field-goal attempts and nailed both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions in Week 10.

Fairbairn, who missed a pair of field-goal tries in a Week 9 loss to Jets, rebounded with an 11-point effort, his seventh double-digit week in 10 games. His lone miss was wide left on a 56-yard attempt late in the game, which gave possession to the Lions near midfield and setup their game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Despite the miss, it's hard to pin this loss on Fairbairn; all finger pointing should be directed at the defense and offense. Houston owned a 23-7 halftime lead but failed to build on that lead and allowed Detroit to score on its final three possessions.