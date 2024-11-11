Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Rebounds in loss
Fairbairn connected on three of four field-goal attempts and nailed both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions in Week 10.
Fairbairn, who missed a pair of field-goal tries in a Week 9 loss to Jets, rebounded with an 11-point effort, his seventh double-digit week in 10 games. His lone miss was wide left on a 56-yard attempt late in the game, which gave possession to the Lions near midfield and setup their game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Despite the miss, it's hard to pin this loss on Fairbairn; all finger pointing should be directed at the defense and offense. Houston owned a 23-7 halftime lead but failed to build on that lead and allowed Detroit to score on its final three possessions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now