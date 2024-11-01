Ka'imi Fairbairn News: Stumbles in loss

Fairbairn made two of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try in Thursday's 21-13 loss to the Jets in Week 9.

Fairbairn misfired from 56 yards near the end of the first half and later hit the upright on a 27-yard attempt. It's rare he has two misses in a game, particularly when one is a chip shot inside the 30. His makes were from 54 and 29 yards. While the misses altered the trajectory of the game, this loss was more on the offense than the kicker.