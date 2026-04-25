Kaleb Elarms-Orr News: Bound for Buffalo

The Bills selected Elarms-Orr in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Elarms-Orr (6-foot-2, 234 pounds) spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Cal, where he emerged as a starter in 2023 before transferring to TCU. He contributed in a rotational role for the Horned Frogs in 2024 before breaking out with a team-high 130 tackles across 13 games in 2025, including 11 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks (both also team-best marks), plus two passes defensed. Elarms-Orr will have time to develop behind starting inside linebackers Dorian Williams (neck) and Terrel Bernard (calf) in Buffalo, and his speed of play (4.47 40-yard dash) should provide him a fair rotational floor as well as the upside to potentially develop into a true playmaker.