The Steelers' running game failed to make much of an impact in Week 14, as Kenneth Gainwell led the team with four carries for 15 yards and a touchdown, while Jaylen Warren produced an inefficient 13 yards on eight carries. However, those two backs saw a nearly even split of playing time, with Warren playing 50 percent of the offensive snaps and Gainwell playing 48 percent. Johnson was once again the clear No. 3 back, as he was on the field for just three offensive snaps against Baltimore. The rookie has been limited to single-digit snaps in each of his last five appearances, and he's rushed 12 times for 29 yards while securing his lone target for nine yards during that time.