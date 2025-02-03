Kaleb Johnson News: Joins 2025 NFL Draft field

Johnson has announced his entry into the 2025 NFL Draft, Eliot Clough of Rivals.com reports.

Johnson wasn't even on the NFL radar entering the 2025 season but skyrocketed up boards after putting together a massive 2024 campaign, totaling 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries while adding 22 catches for 188 yards and a pair of scores as a receiver. Johnson checks in at 6-foot-, 225 pounds and doesn't possess the top-end speed to be a home-run hitter at the next level, but he's quick to find the hole, sheds arm tackles and usually falls forward when tackled. He's got a solid chance to hear his name called in the second or third of the draft, but the NFL Combine, should he choose to participate, could go a long way to solidify his spot.