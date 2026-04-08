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Kaleb McGary Injury: Hanging up the cleats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

McGary announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, per his representation Collin Roberts.

McGary inked a two-year, $30 million contract with the Falcons prior to the start of the 2025 campaign and was expected to hold down the fort as the team's starting right tackle, but a left leg injury suffered last August forced him to miss the entire year. New head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed optimism as recently as late March that McGary could be ready for the start of training camp this offseason, but instead Atlanta will need to seek a new right tackle to cover the blindsides of southpaw QBs Michael Penix (ACL) and Tua Tagovailoa. Storm Norton (foot), Michael Jerrell and Jack Nelson are the Falcons' current options behind LT Jake Matthews.

Kaleb McGary
 Free Agent
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