Kaleb McGary Injury: May be ready for training camp
Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that there is hope McGary (leg) will be ready for the start of training camp, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.
McGary missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a significant left leg injury suffered late August, so while the standout right tackle will remain sidelined throughout the spring, it would be highly encouraging to get him back on the field to kick off training camp. Atlanta's offensive line returning to elite form will be a major priority with Michael Penix (knee) working back from an ACL tear and new QB Tua Tagovailoa having consistently battled injuries during his time with the Dolphins.
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