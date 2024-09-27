Kaleb McGary Injury: Won't play vs. New Orleans

McGary (knee) was limited during Friday's practice but has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

McGary suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. He started the week with back-to-back DNPs, and despite participating in a limited capacity during Friday's session, his knee injury is too severe for him to suit up Sunday. McGary's next chance at playing will be on a short week against the Buccaneers on Oct. 3. Storm Norton figures to start at right tackle for the Falcons in McGary's absence.