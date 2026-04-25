Kaleb Proctor News: Scooped up by Cardinals

The Cardinals selected Proctor in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 104th overall.

The Cardinals finally address their defense after selecting offensive players with each of their first three picks. Proctor was a three-year starter at defensive tackle at Southeastern Louisiana, where he produced 24 tackles for loss and 15.0 sacks through 36 games in the Southland Conference. He didn't consistently face tough competition in the FCS, but he did notch 2.0 sacks in a game against LSU in 2025. Proctor will turn 22 years old Sunday and has the athleticism -- he ran a 4.79 40-yard dash at 291 pounds -- to develop into a starter on the Cardinals' defensive line.