Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kalel Mullings headshot

Kalel Mullings News: Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Mullings has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Mullings had a career-best season in 2024 with Michigan, racking up 185 carries for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns across 12 appearances. It remains to be seen how much interest he'll gauge at the next level, but the senior running back, who's listed as 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, could be an intriguing rushing threat due to his combination of power and speed.

Kalel Mullings
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now