Kalel Mullings News: Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Mullings has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, Aaron McMann of MLive.com reports.

Mullings had a career-best season in 2024 with Michigan, racking up 185 carries for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns across 12 appearances. It remains to be seen how much interest he'll gauge at the next level, but the senior running back, who's listed as 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, could be an intriguing rushing threat due to his combination of power and speed.